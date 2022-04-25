Deal with them like humans: SC warns Centre on Sarojini Nagar slums demolition

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the government to cease the demolition of the Sarojini Nagar slum and asked to have a human approach toward people living in the jhuggis.

In a stern warning against the demolition, the apex court said no coercive action should be taken by the authorities till the next date of hearing, and scheduled the case for hearing next Monday.

Court asks Centre to rehabilitate people living in slums

The top court sought central government response to the slum dwellers` prayer that there shall be no demolition without proper relief and rehabilitation plan.

The lawyer representing the residents of jhuggis said, “they cannot be asked to vanish in the air..."

The top court, citing a Delhi High Court judgment, noted that each jhuggi person has individual rights, which goes to the fundamental rights.

"When you deal with them, as a model government, you can`t say you won`t have a policy and simply throw them away. You`re dealing with families...," the Supreme Court Bench added.

Centre’s stance

Meanwhile, the additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that somebody who has taken over government land, and enrolled as a voter can not get a right to stay.

Three of the petitioners in the case are minor school-going children. Two of them have to appear for Board exams commencing from April 26.

The plea contended that the petitioners do not seek to hinder any of the development work/ public projects undertaken by the government, and are only seeking rehabilitation/relocation as per the policies of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

