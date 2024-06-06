Dear Trolls, STOP Demeaning Kangana Ranaut. Violence Can Never Be Justified

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is basking in the success of winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from her Mandi constituency, is back at hogging the limelight. Kangana, who was flying to Delhi today, has filed a complaint against a CISF personnel.

It has been reported that Kangana Ranaut, who was traveling to Delhi on flight UK707, was allegedly slapped by the CISF official named LCT Kulwinder Kaur. After the security check at the Chandigarh airport, while the actress was heading to board the flight, the CISF official slapped her.

In the era of social media, trolling has become a pervasive phenomenon. It seems that Kangana Ranaut, despite her significant achievements and contributions, is frequently subjected to derogatory remarks and unwarranted criticism. However, the recent incident where she was allegedly slapped by a CISF personnel brings to light a disturbing trend of justifying violence against public figures.

First and foremost, it is imperative to state unequivocally that violence in any form is utterly unacceptable. No matter one's opinion about Kangana's political or cinematic stances, resorting to physical aggression is beyond reprehensible. It reflects a failure to uphold basic human decency and respect for the rule of law.

The trolls who find joy in demeaning Kangana Ranaut must understand that their words contribute to a toxic environment that emboldens such violent acts. Criticism, if constructive, is a healthy part of any democratic society, but when it morphs into personal attacks and vitriol, it only serves to degrade the collective discourse.

Kangana Ranaut, like any other individual, deserves to be treated with dignity. Her journey from being a Bollywood actress to a politician is commendable, showcasing her determination and resilience. Winning a seat in the Lok Sabha is no small feat, and it reflects her capability and the trust her constituents have placed in her. These accomplishments should be acknowledged, even by those who may not agree with her views.

The incident at Chandigarh airport should be a wake-up call for society to reconsider how we engage with public figures. We must foster a culture where disagreements are expressed through dialogue and debate, not through aggression and intimidation.

In conclusion, it is high time that we, as a society, move beyond the culture of trolling and recognize the harmful impact it has. Kangana Ranaut, regardless of her political inclinations or outspoken nature, deserves respect and protection from violence. Trolls need to stop demeaning her and realize that violence can never be justified. It is through mutual respect and understanding that we can hope to build a more tolerant and cohesive society.