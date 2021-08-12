Death certificates should also have PM's pic: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi for his photo on vaccine certificates

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again raised the presence of placement of his photo on vaccine certificates. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo said that he should now allow death certificates to also carry his pictures.
