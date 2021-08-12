हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Death certificates should also have PM's pic: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi for his photo on vaccine certificates

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo said that he should now allow death certificates to also carry his pictures.

Death certificates should also have PM&#039;s pic: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi for his photo on vaccine certificates
File Photo

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again raised the presence of placement of his photo on vaccine certificates. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo said that he should now allow death certificates to also carry his pictures.

Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiCOVID-19lockdown in BengalBengal COVID casesTrinamool CongressWest Bengal
