'Death Chambers': Supreme Court Talks Tough On Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy

Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding: After the Delhi High Court, now the Supreme Court has criticised the government and the civic administration for failing to ensure students' safety. The top court today issued a notice to the centre and the Delhi government each over the death of three Civil Service aspirants. The aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of a Rajinder Nagar coaching centre located in a building that violated civic and fire safety rules.

During the hearing, the court criticized the authorities for their failure to regulate coaching centres, describing them as 'death chambers' and accusing them of 'playing with the lives of children.' The court also questioned the existence of any regulations for these coaching centres, highlighting that there are potentially hundreds in Delhi alone. Many of these centres charge exorbitant fees to prepare students for the IAS entrance exam while operating in unsafe conditions.

"These places have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance with safety and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants," said Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The top court noted that these norms should include proper ventilation and safe entrances and exits. The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Coaching Institute Federation for challenging a Delhi High Court order that mandated the shutdown of all businesses failing to meet civic and fire safety standards; nearly three dozen such centres were closed as a result.

Last week, the Delhi High Court slammed the MCD, Delhi Police and the state government for not fixing the accountability and arresting the real culprit.