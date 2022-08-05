New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital on (August 5, 2022) amid the ongoing protests by the Congress party in the city on issues of price rise and unemployment. The press conference comes just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian Limited office located in the National Herald building on Wednesday. While speaking with media, the Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and said that the country has been witnessing the “death of democracy”.

“We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, or violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of government, and the government is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people. This dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also drew parallels between Hitler and the current government and said, "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won.”

“Question all you want. There is absolutely nothing there, everybody knows it. My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Delhi Police denies permission to Congress for protest

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital on Friday, citing that prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district, officials said.

The Delhi Police, in a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal, refused permission to the party for holding the protest, citing that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in New Delhi district, the officials said on Friday.

"Information has been received through reliable sources that you along with your supporters are going to hold the protest on Friday. In this regard, it is to inform you that Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, protest/dharna/gherao in the area of New Delhi district on Friday cannot be permitted in view of security/law and order/traffic reasons and existing guidelines," the letter read.

"Any violation of the direction may invite legal action against you," it stated.

Delhi police issue traffic advisory amid Congress protest

The Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi today as the Congress is all set to stage a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads.

According to the advisory, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurbindo Marg, Africa Avenue, Moti Bagh red light (Shanti Path).

The advisory also stated that due to special traffic arrangements, movement on the Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road will hardly be possible.

Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest.