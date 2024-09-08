Death Penalty For Rape-Murder Convict: Siliguri Court Delivers Justice For Minor Victim In West Bengal

A court in Siliguri, West Bengal, sentenced a Rape-Murder convict named MD Abbas, to death for his involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl On Saturday. The heinous crime, which occurred last year, has been met with a strict judicial response. Additional District and Sessions Judge Anita Mehrotra Mathur delivered the verdict after a thorough legal process.

Crime Details

The tragic incident took place on August 21, 2023, when a young girl was on her way to school. She was brutally raped and murdered in an isolated area within the jurisdiction of the Matigara Police Station. Swift police action led to the arrest of MD Abbas within six hours of the crime, reflecting the urgency and seriousness with which the authorities treated the case.

Legal Proceedings

Special Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee argued for the death penalty, emphasizing the severity of the crime. He highlighted that the case involved charges under three sections, including Section 302 (murder) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, both of which carry the maximum punishment. Chatterjee presented his case as one of the "rarest of the rare" instances, leading to a prolonged one-and-a-half-hour hearing focused on securing the death penalty.

Judge Anita Mehrotra Mathur's judgment came after recording testimonies from 33 witnesses and meticulously considering the prosecution's case.

This sentencing coincides with ongoing national protests over another high-profile case involving the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The case has drawn significant public and media attention. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently stated that the accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, acted alone and that there was no gang rape involved, contrary to earlier allegations.