Death Threat To Yogi Adityanath: Caller Warns Of Baba Siddique-Like Murder, Probe On
The Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell has launched an investigation following a threatening call received yesterday regarding Adityanath.
Mumbai police on Saturday evening received an death threat against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cops allegedly got an anonymous call asking the CM to resign if he wants to stay alive.
The Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell has launched an investigation following the call regarding Adityanath. According to media reports, the unknown caller warned that Adityanath would be killed within ten days if he did not resign, drawing a comparison to the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Authorities are currently working to trace the source of the call and ascertain its credibility.
