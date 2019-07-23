Death toll in Bihar floods crosses 100, 26 NDRF teams deployed for relief and rescue operations

The death toll in Bihar due to the floods reached 104 on Tuesday evening. A total of 26 teams of the NDRF has been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Relief work has been intensified by the state government, the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The natural calamity has affected the residents of 105 blocks, spread over 12 districts. At least 81 relief camps have been set up across the state to help those affected. 712 community kitchens have been attached to 125 motorboats.

A helicopter has also was put into service of relief work. A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) distributed food packets in Kusheshwar and Sitamarhi. Two more helicopters will be deployed on Thursday.

Last week, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came under intense fire from Opposition after reports emerged that he was watching Bollywood movie 'Super 30', even as the state reeled under a grim flood situation. Later clarifying that the government is doing everything to help the flood victims, Kumar said, ''I've been abused for watching movie 'Super 30'. Today also an English channel was showing 'when the state is flooded, Dy CM is watching a film'. Several works can be done at one time, we're helping flood-affected people and doing all the arrangements.''

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed relief operations on Friday and kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. Over Rs 181 crore was disbursed among flood victims via direct bank transfer to over three lakh families from flood-affected districts of Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purvi Champaran, Araria, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul, said a release from CM's office.

“Even today, many families in Bihar are unaware of the government schemes and cannot avail their benefits. I have directed the officials to identify families without accounts and ensure that their accounts are opened at the soonest,” said Nitish.

The local administration deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas of the district.

Janta Dal-United MP Ram Nath Thakur on Friday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to `declare Bihar floods as national calamity`.