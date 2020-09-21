Death toll in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi building collapse incident rises to 10; PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

Bhiwandi: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi a three-storey building collapsed on Monday (September 21) taking away life of at least 10 people and several were feared trapped, said Thane Municipal Corporation PRO.

According to the information, the building was in a dilapidated condition. The incident took place at 3.45 am when people were fast asleep. The NDRF team was immediately rushed to the spot.

Live TV

A team of NDRF rescued a child who was stuck under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi. As per initial information, the locals have rescued 20 people and around 25 people are feared trapped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. Taking to Twitter he said, ''Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.''

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of incident on Monday.