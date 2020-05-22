Death toll in West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan stands at 86

The death toll in West Bengal due to the devastating Cyclone Amphan rose to 86 by Friday evening. The cyclone left a trail of massive destruction of property and loss of lives in the state before moving to Bangladesh.

Out of the 86 deaths--22 were electrocuted, 27 after being hit by uprooted trees, 21 in wall collapse, 7 in house collapse, 3 drowned, 1 was bitten by a snake, 3 due to cardiac arrest and 2 from uprooted lamp post. The cyclone left many homeless, snapped electricity, internet connection and other communication tools in large parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

"Under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal is doing its bit in a fighting crisis caused by cyclone Amphan," PM Modi said. "I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses. In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," he said.