Death Toll Rises to 11 in Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods, Over 40 Still Missing

The death toll from the flash floods caused by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh has risen to 11, following the discovery of two additional bodies in Mandi district. More than 40 individuals remain missing after cloudbursts struck Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj, and Malana, as well as Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31, causing widespread destruction.

Officials reported the recovery of the bodies of 23-year-old Sonam and three-month-old Manvi from Rajbhan village in the Padhar area of Mandi district. Rescue operations continue, utilizing sniffer dogs, drones, and other equipment to find those still missing.

Teams comprising 410 rescuers from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police, and home guards are conducting the search. In the Samej village of Gram panchayat Sarpara in the Rampur subdivision, over 30 people are reported missing. With the reduction in water flow, machinery has now reached the areas where the missing individuals are believed to be located, according to Up-pradhan Sarpara C L Negi.

The state government has announced immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the affected families and will provide Rs 5,000 monthly for rent over the next three months, in addition to supplying gas, food, and other essentials. Since the monsoon began on June 27, the state has incurred losses amounting to Rs 662 crore, with 79 lives lost to rain-related incidents, as reported by the state emergency operation centre.