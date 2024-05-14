Debashish Ghosh of Berkadia Sparks UDAAN at HIT Dehradun with Dynamic Lecture and Podcast

Mr. Ghosh's lecture captivated a large audience comprising students, faculty, and community members, delving into the intricate dynamics of human capital and its impact on business outcomes. His extensive experience and status as a Certified NLP Practitioner enriched the discourse, offering attendees a deep dive into effective human resource strategies.

During the event, Mr. Ghosh expressed his admiration for HIT's state-of-the-art infrastructure. "I visit a lot of colleges every week, and this is one of the best infrastructures I have seen in recent times. You should be very proud of studying in a college like this," he remarked, reflecting on the institute's facilities.

The session also provided a platform for Mr. Ghosh to share his personal career journey, shedding light on various roles and industries. His insights are invaluable to students at a juncture where they make pivotal decisions about their professional futures.

The event wrapped up with words of gratitude from Dr. Archana Jasola, Director of HIT. She thanked Mr. Ghosh for his invaluable contributions and for inspiring the students with his insights into the HR field.

The management fest, marked by Mr. Ghosh's participation, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression, equipping students with knowledge and inspiration as they forge their paths in the competitive world of business.

