Dec 26 to be observed as 'Veer Baal Divas' as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 9) announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ from this year to honour the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, who attained martyrdom on this day in the 17th century.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.”

“Veer Baal Divas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma,” Modi further added.

PM Modi also remembered the high ideals of the Sahibzades and said that the young men never bowed down to injustices.

The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s son, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, popularly known as the two sahibzaades, attained martyrdom after they refused to convert to Islam.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth guru of Sikhs and the founder of the Khalsa community.

