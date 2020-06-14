Decision on restarting Mumbai local trains for essential workers likely on June 14

Amid the surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. speculations are rife that local train services would resume in the financial capital of the country for people involved in essential services. Sources told Zee Media that a final decision in this regard is expected by Sunday (June 14)

It may be recalled that on Thursday (June 11), Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had urged Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to restart Mumbai’s local trains in order to help in the movement of people involved in essential services. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already made similar request to the Centre in the past.

“A number of employees from essential service sector are working against the novel coronavirus, such as those working for the municipal corporations, police, hospital employees and others. It is important to restart the local train service for them,” Tope told Harsh Vardhan during a video-conference on Thursday.

Local trains are called the life line of Mumbai and in normal days around 80 lakh people commute daily through local trains in different parts of the city. The local trains services is divided into three lines: Western line runs from Churchgate to Virar, Central line is from CST to Kalyan and the third line is Harbour Line.