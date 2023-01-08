'Declare Joshimath crisis a national disaster': Seer moves SC, says 'No development needed at cost of human life'

New Delhi: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, be declared as a "national disaster". The seer, in his plea, also sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand and contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if anything such is happening it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said in his plea.

Talking to reporters on Friday (January 6), he said that it is a matter of concern that Joshimath is under a threat right now.

"It has been a year since signs started emerging from different locations that the land is subsiding here. But no attention was paid," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said.

Uttarakhand | It is a matter of concern that Joshimath is under a threat right now. It has been a year since signs started emerging from different locations that the land is subsiding here. But no attention was paid: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, in Haridwar (06.01.2023)

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visit sinking 'Joshimath'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday (January 7) visited the sinking "Joshimath" to assess the situation on the ground. During his visit, he met the local people and assured them of all help. Dhami also held discussions with a team of officials and experts who have been camping in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise.

"Evacuating affected families is the government's priority for now. We are also working on a long-term rehabilitation strategy," Dhami told reporters after visiting houses in which huge cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings.

जिसके लिए हम पूरी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ कार्य कर रहे हैं।



समस्या के समाधान हेतु तात्कालिक तथा दीर्घकालिक कार्य योजना पर गंभीरता से कार्य किया जा रहा है। खतरे की जद में आए पूरे शहर में सुरक्षात्मक कार्य कराए जाएंगे। जिसके लिए विस्तृत प्लान तैयार किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YMRF7ypbv9 January 7, 2023

He said that suitable places for relocation of residents near Pipalkoti and Gauchar are also being identified.

The officials have been asked not to get entangled in long procedural complexities and take direct clearance from him for projects related to the treatment of drainage and sewage systems in Joshimath, he added.

The Uttarakhand CM said that Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism points of view and all efforts will be made to save it.

Earlier on Friday, he said officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations.

