'Declare Moon A Hindu Rashtra, Shiv Shakti Point Its Capital': Seer Wants Parliament To Pass Resolution After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

NEW DELHI: Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, the National President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, has put forth a new demand, suggesting that the Moon be recognized as a "Hindu Rashtra" before any other religious or national claims are made. This proposal comes in the wake of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 achieving a historic milestone by successfully landing on the lunar south pole on August 23. The Hindu spiritual leader has called upon the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assert India's sovereignty over the Moon and advocate for a parliamentary resolution to formalize this stance.

Expressing his sentiments in a video message shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he stated, "I desire that India proclaims the Moon as a Hindu Rashtra through a resolution in the Parliament."





संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान "शिव शक्ति पॉइंट" को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj also conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for christening the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as "Shiv Shakti Point." He further opined that this location should be developed as the capital of the hypothetical Hindu nation established on the Moon.

His caption read, "The Moon should be designated as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra by a parliamentary decree, and the Shiv Shakti Point should evolve into its capital at the spot where Chandrayaan 3's landing occurred. This step will prevent individuals with a jihadist mindset from accessing it."

The Hindu seer, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, has grabbed eyeballs in the past for his unusual pronouncements. During the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and his organization, All India Hindu Mahasabha, organized a "gaumutra party." In 2018, amidst the devastating floods in Kerala, he proclaimed that individuals who consumed beef in the state should not receive assistance.

Earlier this year, he established a "Dharma Censor Board" to monitor content in Bollywood films, web series, and music videos that might be deemed offensive to the Hindu religion. In 2018, the leader of All India Hindu Mahasabha controversially stated that flood victims in Kerala who consumed beef should be ineligible for aid.

During the Prime Minister's recent visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters, he declared that the region where Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down would be named ‘Shiv Shakti.’

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon has triggered India’s annual festive season ahead of schedule, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday. He attributed this achievement to the support of the domestic industry in providing components for the mission.

Addressing global business leaders at the B20 India summit, the Prime Minister remarked, “You are here at a time when our entire nation is in a celebratory mood. Our extended festive season, in a sense, has commenced earlier. This festive period holds significance for both our society and the business world. It began on August 23 this time.”

In a noteworthy accomplishment for ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 safely landed near the lunar south pole at 6:04 PM on August 23, establishing India as the first country to achieve this feat.