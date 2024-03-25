New Delhi: In a pivotal meeting on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) resolved to initiate the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, affirming that Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will retain his position despite recent events. The assembly, which was the first major gathering following Kejriwal's detention in connection with the excise policy investigation, was presided over by Dr. Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary of organisation. Following the meeting, the party issued a statement announcing that Kejriwal would remain in his role as Chief Minister, with both the administration and party members following his instructions while he is in custody.

AAP To Launch 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' Movement

Pathak announced the imminent launch of the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ movement, which will see the distribution of campaign stickers for display on residences, vehicles, and public hoardings. . He further added that attendees of the INDIA bloc rally on March 31 should arrive with ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ stickers on their vehicles.

The opposition INDIA bloc, including AAP and Congress leaders, is set to stage a “maha rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31. Pathak confirmed that he had received instructions from Kejriwal to organize the rally on that date and assured that the party would strive to make it a success.

The directive for the March 31 rally, as per Pathak, originated from Kejriwal himself, with the party committed to its success. Preparatory meetings across all assembly segments are scheduled for March 26, aiming for a grand turnout at the protest. Party leaders have been tasked with convening zonal meetings on March 27-28, targeting the mobilization of 10 individuals from each of the approximately 14,000 polling booths, potentially culminating in a 150,000-strong gathering at the Maidan.

In a symbolic gesture of dissent, Pathak has called upon party affiliates to don black ribbons during the rally. He echoed the collective plea of the volunteers, urging Kejriwal not to step down, asserting that governance will proceed from behind bars.

Kejriwal To Run Government From Jail: AAP

Pathak also requested party leaders and volunteers to wear a black ribbon on their arm at the March 31 rally as a symbol of protest. He appealed to Kejriwal on behalf of all volunteers not to resign, stating, “The government will run from jail.”

Pathak accused the BJP of conspiring to arrest Kejriwal and then dismantle the party. However, he asserted that “nobody is going to break away” from the party. He warned the BJP, saying, “Kejriwal in jail is more dangerous than when he was outside the jail because you do not know him.”

Pathak declared, “Now there will be no pleading, there will be war.” He added, "Earlier, we would get orders from Civil Lines, now we will get orders from jail, and we will follow them. Earlier, Kejriwal was busy with governance, and he had made their life difficult. Now, he will have pen and paper with him all the time, just think what will happen to them.”

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his official residence on Thursday in relation to a money-laundering case linked to excise policy. On Friday, a court ordered that the AAP national convenor be held in the central agency’s custody until March 28.

