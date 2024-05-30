New Delhi: Amidst the Lok Sabha Election campaign, BJP has introduced a new slogan in Bengal which was widely seen on Tuesday during the roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kolkata's Shyambazar Five Point Crossing. The slogan that is rising high in the streets of Bengal is ‘Bangalir Mone Modi’ or ‘Modi Is In the Heart of Bengalis’.

The slogan is a clear picture of an effort made by the BJP to establish an emotional bond between PM Modi and Bengalis. BJP's ‘Bangalir Mone Modi’ slogan is a counter-attack on TMC’s campaign of painting the Prime Minister as an outsider to Bengal.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the BJP as an outsider party, while portraying herself as ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chae’.

During the Lok Sabha 2024 campaign, BJP imbued a lot of Bengali sentiments and symbols to connect with Bangal's people. Reportedly, PM Modi himself used more Bengali phrases in his speech.

BJP state president Sukanto Majumdar said to News18 that Modi has done many public meetings in Bengal and at at each rally huge number of people are supporting them them in various ways. Majumdar further added that PM Modi has received a space in the heart of Bengali people.

During PM Modi's roadshow on Tuesday in support of BJP candidate Tapas Roy. The roadshow started at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing and culminated at Simla Street. During the roadshow, Modi was on vehicles decorated with saffron hues, flowers, BJP’s election symbol and the lotus. As vehicles moved toward the busy road, Modi waved to people standing on the roadside.