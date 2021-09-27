हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Decomposed body of brutally killed MBA student found in Bihar's Begusarai

Nitish Kumar a final year MBA student from the University of Jaipur. On September 25 went to Traffic Chowk in Begusarai town and went missing. 

Decomposed body of brutally killed MBA student found in Bihar&#039;s Begusarai
Representational Image

Patna: Decomposed dead body of an MBA final year student was found from a pit in Bihar`s Begusarai district on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased Nitish Kumar, 27, was brutally assaulted before being doused in acid in a bid to hide his identity.

Nitish Kumar was a final year MBA from a university in Jaipur. He came to Begusarai during the second lockdown. Nitish went to Traffic Chowk in Begusarai town on September 25 and went missing.

After he did not return home on Saturday, his family members searched for him the entire night and then lodged a missing complaint in Lohia Nagar police station on Sunday.

"We received information about a dead body in a pit at railway colony near Traffic Chowk under Town police station. Police reached the spot and recovered the dead body," Sunil Kumar, an investigating officer of this case.

"The dead body was discovered in a semi decomposed stage and the face was completely burnt. We have scanned missing complaints of the district. As a missing complaint was registered in Lohia Nagar police station, we called the family of the deceased who has identified from his clothing," he said.

"Investigations revealed, the victim received several wounds from the blunt objects on his body. It looked like the accused brutally assaulted him followed by pouring acid on his face and other body parts before dumping him into the pit," the officer said.

"The family member of deceased lodged FIR in the town police station under relevant IPC sections of kidnapping and murder," he said.

"We are making efforts to identify the accused. We are checking the CCTV cameras of the area," he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharcrimeBegusaraimurder
Next
Story

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad postpones exams amid flash flood alerts

Must Watch

PT10M31S

REET Exam 2021: Bluetooth equipped slippers worth 6 lakhs used for cheating