De'el Woods’ Journey In Uplifting Musical Talent

De’el Woods’ journey has been a mixture of different career paths. Along with many ups and downs, he has not only worked as a network marketer but also launched two of his businesses. While his first entrepreneurial journey was about teaching people trading on forex, his next line of work was in the music industry. However, his whole journey had one thing in common: De’el’s desire to help others.

Raised in a single-parent household, De’el learned to take responsibility for himself at an early age. He knew that as his single mother worked hard, he too needed to help out here and there. Thus, while attending high school at Thurgood Marshall, De’el worked at 5 jobs throughout his years there while also selling clothes out of the trunk of his car. After graduating high school, he hoped that these hurdles would eventually come to an end, but that didn’t happen soon enough.

For years De’el juggled between jobs at different multi-level marketing companies where he didn’t earn much. At his first job, he earned less than $5,000 collectively by working for 2 years and 4 months, and during the next one he had to donate plasma for gas money and food. Even though he got to learn different things such as public speaking and lifestyle marketing/attraction marketing from these companies, De’el’s journey so far in his career wasn’t looking so good. However, the 12-year network marketer did not give up. His journey leapt when he received a phone call from David Imonitie to film an introductory video for a forex educational platform.

This game-changing opportunity allowed De’el to not only free himself from poverty but also help others do the same. Thus, after entering the world of investing, De’el started teaching people how to grow money with forex. As a result, he was able to pioneer the largest movement of college students that would go around the world introducing other students to the world of forex and become a high frequency forex trader.

With success in the world of trading, De’el was able to help out many people who just kept their money lying idle in the bank. His journey took another turn for good when De’el decided to help out his two cousins in the music industry. Since he noticed his cousins struggling for many years, he realized that there would be many others who are unable to unleash their talents just because of a lack of opportunity. That being so, De’el officially entered the music industry to uplift the talent of all the struggling artists with his record label, Better Than Amazing Records. While working as both a writer and owner, De’el hopes to uncover some amazing voices and creativity in the industry.

