Deep depression in Arabian sea intensifies into cyclone Nisarga, to hit Mumbai on June 3: IMD

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (June 2) said that deep depression in south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area intensified into cyclonic storm around noon on Tuesday and has been officially named as Cyclone Nisarga. The name proposed by Bangladesh is the first in the series of new names.

According to IMD, cyclone Nisarga is expected to make a landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday (June 3). It is to be noted that this is the first cyclonic storm to hit Mumbai in over a century.

"Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon.Cyclone alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts," said IMD.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that NDRF teams are deployed in both the states in the wake of the impending cyclone. "10 teams are in Maharashtra and 11 teams are in Gujarat. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams so we're getting them airlifted from Punjab. They should be able to reach Gujarat by late night today," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In Maharashtra, the NDRF teams are deployed in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar. Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Navi Mumbai. The NDRF team did an inspection of the coastal areas too. NDRF commander, Ishwar Mate, said, ''NDRF teams have been deployed at places oh high alert. The NDRF teams will help locals to deal with difficulties during cyclones.''

According to IMD, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph. The IMD scientists said that Nisarga can flood the low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and cause noticeable structural damages in the city.