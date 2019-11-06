close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone

Deep depression may turn into cyclone 'Bulbul' in Odisha, West Bengal, warns IMD

According to IMD, the deep depression will soon convert into cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to move towards west-northwestwards for some more time and then northnorthwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Deep depression may turn into cyclone &#039;Bulbul&#039; in Odisha, West Bengal, warns IMD
Represenational Image

New Delhi:  The cyclonic storm which is brewing up in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Wednesday, informed India Meterological Department (IMD). The strong winds which started over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea moved towards the north westwards in past 24 hours.

According to IMD, the deep depression will soon convert into cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to move towards west-northwestwards for some more time and then northnorthwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Due to the effect of cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall from November 9 and is expected to continue for the next two days.

Live TV

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD said squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to commence over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast from 8th November evening and gradually increase thereafter.

The Odisha government has issued a crop-wise advisory for farmers. The farmers have been advised to harvest the medium duration crops before the arrival of cyclone, which is likely to trigger rain in several parts of the state from November 8, IANS reported.

The IMD broadcast has also warned the fishermen of Odisha and West Bengal not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha- west from November 8. 

 

 

Tags:
CycloneCyclone BulbulOdishaWest BengalIndia Meterological Department (IMD)
Next
Story

Russia to speed up co-production of AK-203 assault rifles

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Deshhit: Ayodhya Breaking: Maulana Arshad Madni and Mohan Bhagwat to meet in next 48 hours