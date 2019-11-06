Deep depression may turn into cyclone 'Bulbul' in Odisha, West Bengal, warns IMD

New Delhi: The cyclonic storm which is brewing up in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Wednesday, informed India Meterological Department (IMD). The strong winds which started over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea moved towards the north westwards in past 24 hours.

According to IMD, the deep depression will soon convert into cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to move towards west-northwestwards for some more time and then northnorthwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Due to the effect of cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall from November 9 and is expected to continue for the next two days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD said squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to commence over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast from 8th November evening and gradually increase thereafter.

The Odisha government has issued a crop-wise advisory for farmers. The farmers have been advised to harvest the medium duration crops before the arrival of cyclone, which is likely to trigger rain in several parts of the state from November 8, IANS reported.

The IMD broadcast has also warned the fishermen of Odisha and West Bengal not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha- west from November 8.