Deep Sidhu death: Charanjit Channi expresses shock; here are political reactions

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led the battery of Punjab politicians who expressed their shock and condolences on the death of actor Deep Sidhu. "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu," Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister added.

Key details of Deep Sidhu accident

Deep Sidhu accident - where did the collision take place

As per police, the accident took place on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway near Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat

Deep Sidhu accident - details on the collision

As per Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh, Deep Sidhu's SUV rammed into a truck. "He died in the accident," the official said, adding a woman accompanying Sidhu was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated out of danger.

Tehseen Poonawallah's reaction on Deep Sidhu's death

Congress member Tehseen Poonawallah tweeted his disbelief on the incident. "Is it true that Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has died in a road accident? Did the accident happen on the KMP highway today?" He was arrested by Delhi Police in Feb in the Red Fort violence case and his pics were viral with the Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM!

Charanjit Singh Channi's comment on Deep Sidhu's accident

Check Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's tweet:

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

Deep Sidhu's alleged involvement in Republic Day violence

Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.