Deepak & Deepti Gupta builds dreams via their music label ‘Treasure Records’

Successful empires are built when legendary minds come together and create something that challenges the ordinary norms and introduces extraordinary vision to the existing world. One such exceptional couple who is treading on the path of success and is creating strides in the entertainment realm is Deepak Gupta & Deepti Gupta. The duo is moving a step ahead and expanding its horizons by introducing outstanding talent to the music industry and producing songs that have the potential to refresh the masses with magical mixes.

One of the very recent releases under the 'Treasure Records' was the soundtrack ‘Mean’ starring Actor Avinash Mishra and Sameeksha Sud directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. The duo came together under the label name ‘Treasure Records’ which reflects college romance and has been appreciated by fans across India.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. This quote perfectly fits if you are someone who wants to touch the skylines and mark their name in the professional realm." says Deepak Gupta. Further, Deepti Gupta added, "When one wishes to do something, they must work hard, and learning goes hand in hand. One must starve for the achievements one've always dreamt of. Treasure Records was our ambition, and we are working round-the-clock to make it a success." Deepak Gupta and Deepti Gupta are undoubtedly expanding the limit by painting the white canvas with the magic of their Treasure Records.

The duo had always dreamed of achieving something that would bring them delight, coming from entirely different backgrounds. Deepti Gupta and her spouse Deepak Gupta come from diverse professional backgrounds. Unlike most people, who are content with their ordinary jobs, the couple chose to grow their business and aim to do something more creative, which would provide them more exposure to the world of cinematic arts. That's how Treasure Records got its start.

The founders Deepak Gupta & Deepti Gupta are setting an example for aspiring leaders who want to make their name in the music universe. With their diligent efforts and clear-headed personalities, the couple is rising high and changing the dynamics of the entertainment world. The couple has proved that nothing is unachievable if you desire to achieve something and put your utmost effort. With their pure intentions & unwavering commitment, the founders have successfully founded the firm Treasure Records. The firm is known for producing music videos the coming months that are making rounds on the internet and is gaining momentum for its commendable content produced under the mentorship of renowned producers Deepak Gupta & Deepti Gupta.

(Sponsored Feature)