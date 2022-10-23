NewsIndia
IND VS PAK T20 MATCH

'Deepawali begins...': Amit Shah lauds Virat Kohli for victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Virat Kohli for his "cracking innings" against Pakistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as India trashed its arch-rival at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Diwali eve.

'Deepawali begins...': Amit Shah lauds Virat Kohli for victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 23) congratulated Indian Men's cricket team for winning the first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Praising the men in blue for their thriller win over Pakistan Shah said Diwali has begun. The home minister also lauded former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his "cracking innings" against Pak.

"A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by Virat Kohli," tweeted Union HM Amit Shah.

IND vs PAK T20 Match

India won the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022  at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia by four wickets when the country is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali. Shah's special appreciation for Kohli came as he guided India to victory over Pakistan playing the best innings for the team and giving millions of Indian cricket fans the win on Diwali eve or the 'Choti Diwali'.

India Celebrates Diwali 2022

India's victory over its arch-rival at the cricket ground could not have come at better times as the country is in festive mode and celebrating 'Choti Diwali'. Kohli's best knockout in the game came as the cherry on the cake as millions of fans of the former captain were waiting for it. India is celebrating the festival of light- Diwali- that will be celebrated on October 24.

 

