Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya to light over 15 lakh diyas today in presence of PM Modi

New Delhi: More than 15 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit today (October 23, 2022) in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The sixth edition of Deepotsav will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first in-person participation in the celebrations. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Around 15 lakh diyas have already been laid at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu and 37 other ghats. The Ayodhya administration will also try to set a new Guinness World Record by lighting the most number of earthen lamps. In 2021, the Ayodhya administration had set a world record by lighting 9,41,551 diyas at Deepotsav. The record, however, was broken when Ujjain lit 11,71,78 diyas on Mahashivratri.

According to Prime Minister's Office, Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram and around 6:30 PM, he will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

दीपोत्सव, धर्म और सत्य की विजय की ऊर्जा से पूरित एक 'महापर्व' है।



इस अद्भुत, अद्वितीय, अप्रतिम अनुभव के लिए श्री अयोध्या जी पुनः तैयार हैं। pic.twitter.com/d6pp6wOixX — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

As per reports, the Ayodhya administration will also present eight laser shows, each of 25 minutes, for local people after Modi leaves Ayodhya.