NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing

A Thane court on Saturday allowed exemption from appearance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation suit, reports PTI. 

 

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
  • A Thane court on Saturday allowed exemption from appearance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation suit.
  • Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6.
  • Rahul said his mother Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and he needed exemption from appearance in court to tend to her.

Trending Photos

Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing

A Thane court on Saturday allowed exemption from appearance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation suit filed by an RSS activist. Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI. In his application, Gandhi said his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and he needed exemption from appearance in court on Saturday to tend to her, he said.

Incidentally, the application for exemption from appearance of complainant Rajesh Kunte, who said he had suffered a leg fracture in a fall, was also allowed by the court.

Kunte's counsel, however, opposed Gandhi's plea for permanent exemption from appearance in court in the case, saying the latter was facing ED inquiries and that his plea for such exemption "creates doubt about the intention of the accused".

In a related development, Principal District Judge Abhay Mantri has designated the court of FCJM Bhiwandi LC Wadikar as a special court to try criminal cases pending against Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and Council, past and present. 

 

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?