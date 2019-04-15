close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi over 'Saare Modi Chor Hai' remark

The court will take up the defamation suit on May 1.

Defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi over &#039;Saare Modi Chor Hai&#039; remark

Bhopal: A defamation suit was filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a court here on Monday over his alleged statement that 'Saare Modi Chor Hai' (All Modis are thieves) remark.

"I have faced a lot of insult because of his remark. A lot of people asked if all Modis are thieves and hence I filed the suit," said Pradeep Modi, the petitioner.

The Congress president on April 13, while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, had reportedly said, "I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names -- whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."

"If you want to say such things, please say it to the person concerned. Talking about a community is objectionable. When I came to the court today, a few of my friends made fun of me. After getting hurt because of this, I have filed this defamation suit," the petitioner said.

The court will take up the defamation suit on May 1.

The petitioner`s counsel Pramod Saxena said, "With this statement, Rahul Gandhi has tried to portray one community as a thief during his political speech in Karnataka. Following this, a defamation case has been filed by Pradeep Modi in a court here."

Tags:
Rahul GandhiDefamation suitCongressPramod Saxena
Next
Story

EC acts tough, bans campaigns by Azam Khan, Adityanath, Maneka and Mayawati for MCC violation

Must Watch

PT6M5S

DNA: Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigns for TMC