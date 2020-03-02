Defence Expenditure increasing every year, says Centre

New Delhi: The Defence expenditure for the year 2019-20 remained at Rs 4,31,010.79 which is 2,04,42,233 (RE) of India's GDP, said the government on Monday (March 3, 2020).

The Defence budget for the year 2018-19 was at 4,04,364.71 which was 2.13 percent of GDP showing an increase by 26,646.08 in the year 2019-20. Releasing the data government said that the Defence expenditure of India is increasing every year.

Year Defence Budget (BE) GDP Def. Exp % of GDP 2016-17 3,40,921.98 153,62,386 (2nd RE) 2.22 2017-18 3,59,854.12 170,95,005 (1st RE) 2.11 2018-19 4,04,364.71 1,90,10,164 (PE) 2.13 2019-20 4,31,010.79 2,04,42,233(RE)

The statement read, ''It may be seen from the above data that Defence Budget as a percentage of GDP may appear to be decreasing due to increasing trend in the growth of GDP. However, it is increasing in absolute terms, implying higher spending.

In BE 2019-20, total Defence Budget (including Miscellaneous and Pensions) is Rs. 4,31,010.79 Crore, for the year 2019-20, which is 15.47% of total Central Government Expenditure. In BE 2019-20, Capital Budget of the Ministry of Defence is approximately 31.97% of the total capital expenditure of the Central Government Expenditure. The expenditure on operations/ maintenance and Defence Infrastructure has been maintained optimally.''

The government also shared details of capital budget which includes expenditure on modernization and equipment for the last three years including the current year.

Year Budget Estimates Expenditure 2016-17* 86,340.00 86,370.92 2017-18 86,488.01 90,438.39 2018-19 93,9821.13 95,229.06 2019-20 1,03,394.31 91,862.97#

The above information was given as reply to Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani who asked for the above details by the government.