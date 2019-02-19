हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Pakistan, vows revenge for Pulwama attack

Sitharaman reiterated that Prime Minister has already allowed the Indian Army to respond at any given time and as they see fit.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Pakistan, vows revenge for Pulwama attack

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will take all possible efforts to prevent any incident like Pulwama terror attack in future. Addressing a press conference, Sithraman said that security agencies are working tirelessly to gather more information from the ground in connection with the ghastly attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

"Every effort will be taken to prevent any future incident such as #PulwamaTerrorAttack. We are gathering more information from the ground," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement, the minister said that she would reveal how India is going to respond to this as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of millions of Indians.

"I would not want to say how our Govt is going to respond to this as no word is sufficient enough to assuage the anger and disappointment of every person of the country," she said.

Sitharaman reiterated that Prime Minister has already allowed the Indian Army to respond at any given time and as they see fit.

The minister also slammed Imran Khan for seeking proof of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama attack and said: "Since the Mumbai attack not just this government but earlier government too sent dossiers after dossiers and evidence. What action has Pakistan taken on them?"

"In India following due process of law, courts have been approached & Mumbai attackers have been given due process and been punished too. In Pakistan not even the first court is doing its job. There is nothing for Pakistan to show," she added.

Talking about the morale of defence forces in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the minister said that the morale of the forces remains the same and they are ready to do their job with same grit and determination. 

"The morale is not affected at all, they are absolutely ready to do their job. The response the people of India have shown, has brought greater motivation to them," noted Sitharaman.

