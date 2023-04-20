Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ‘Anguished’ By Death Of Five Jawans In Poonch Terror Attack

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives after five Army soldiers were killed in an attack on their military truck in jamu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Taking to Twitter, Singh expressed his pain, saying “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

The Defence Minister’s tweet came shortly before the Army confirmed that the five soldiers were killed in a terror strike.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condoled the deaths of the five jawans and said, "I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

The Defence Minister was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district, sources said. According to sources, the army jawans on the ground were keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.

Earlier in the day, army officials said a fire in a military truck in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of five personnel, was caused by grenades possibly lobbed by terrorists.

The Army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames after grenades were lobbed by the terrorists. "An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J-K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists," the army said in its statement."

Terrorists fired upon an Army vehicle taking advantage of the heavy rain and low visibility in the area, the Northern Command said. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," it added.

Another soldier, who sustained serious injuries, was evacuated immediately and rushed to the Army Hospital at Rajouri. He is currently under treatment. A search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the Army informed further.

Earlier this day, Defence PRO said, "Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J-K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, Five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life."

Visuals showed semi-burnt bodies of the soldiers lying on the road beside the burning truck. It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were there in the vehicle when it caught fire.

Local people and some army personnel were seen extinguishing the fire. Army and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and put halt on the vehicular traffic on the highway, the sources said.

The terror incident assumes significance in view a G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled in Srinagar in May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week.

The attack took place near the site of a 2021 encounter that lasted several weeks. Despite an intense search operation, the terrorists had managed to flee the spot and changed their locations.