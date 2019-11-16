close

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Bangkok to attend ADMM plus meeting

The union minister will be taking part in the 6th ASEAN defence ministers meeting and he will also participate in the opening ceremony of Defence & Security 2019 Exhibition. 

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bangkok on Saturday to take part in several important events related to the defence ministry.

The ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) is scheduled for tomorrow November 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a bilateral meeting which will have the presence of several defence ministers. 

Singh will also inaugurate the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok. He will address the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives.

As part of the agenda for the ADMM Plus meeting, Singh will also release the Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN along with the Defence Minister of Myanmar.

According to information, a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Thailand will also take place during the visit. 

Recently, Singh was on a two days visit to Arunachal Pradesh where he went to review security preparedness and took part in several other engagements. 

 

 

Defence Minister Rajnath SinghBangkokADMM plus meetingDefence Ministry
