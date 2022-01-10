Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Coronavirus today. Rajnath Singh posted his health status on Twitter. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh posted on Twitter. "I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," the defence minister said.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

