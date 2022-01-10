हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Coronavirus today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Coronavirus today. Rajnath Singh posted his health status on Twitter. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh posted on Twitter. "I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," the defence minister said.

Further input awaited

