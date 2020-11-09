Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Anti-Satellite Missile model in DRDO Bhawan

New Delhi: A model of Anti Satellite (A-SAT) Missile installed inside the DRDO Bhawan premises was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday (November 9, 2020).

Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy was also present and stated that the installation of the A-SAT model will inspire the DRDO fraternity to take up many more such challenging missions in future.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Anti Satelite Missile Model during his visit to DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi today.

This is to be noted that the 'Mission Shakti' was country's first-ever Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile Test successfully conducted on March 27, 2019, from Dr AP J Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, where a fast-moving Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) was neutralised with pinpoint accuracy. This was a highly complex mission, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision.

The successful conduct of Mission Shakti made India the fourth nation in the world with the capability to defend its assets in outer space.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari also witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) for Passenger Buses. Demonstrations were given on Water Mist Based FDSS for Passenger Compartment and Aerosol Based FDSS for an engine fire.

DRDO has developed a unique technology which detects fire in a passenger bus within 30 seconds and suppresses it within 60 seconds. Observed its demonstration along with Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Ji.

The DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in the passenger compartment in less than 30 sec and then suppresses it in 60 sec thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent.

Gadkari expressed satisfaction over the technology and wished to take it forward.