Defence Ministry asks CBFC to advise production houses to seek NOC on Indian Army theme content

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry before telecasting any film, documentary or web series on an Army theme.

The ministry took cognizance of several complaints, raising strong objections about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and the military uniform in an "insulting manner", that it received and wrote a letter on July 27.

The letter read, "It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that some production houses, making films on Army theme, are using contents which are distorting the image of the Indian Army."

It further read, "Therefore, the producers of movies/web series etc. based on Army theme may be advised to obtain the 'NOC' from Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any movie/documentary on Army theme in the public domain. They may also be advised to ensure that any incident which distorts the image of Defence Forces or hurt their sentiment may be prevented."

The communication has also been sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consideration. The communication to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of defence forces and hurt the sentiments of defence personnel and veterans.