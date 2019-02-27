Defence ministry confirms all six occupants dead in Budgam helicopter crash

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday evening confirmed that all six occupants of an ill-fated Mi-17 V5 helicopter which crashed earlier in the day in J&K's Budgam had died.

The helicopter crashed at around 1010 hours near Budgam. There were six IAF personnel on board and they received fatal injuries when the helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village.

According to local residents, the helicopter crashed and broke into two, catching fire immediately.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reason for the crash.

IAF has suffered a spate of crashes in the recent past with two Surya Kiran aircraft collided with each other a day before the Aero India 2019 show in Bengaluru. Prior to this, a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft had crashed in Bengaluru as well.