Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Indian Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill the positions of Administrative and Judicial Member. Interested candidates can read the detailed notification or scroll down for more details.

Those who want to apply for these positions will have to apply in OFFLINE MODE. For the application form, candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Tribunal - 'mod.gov.in' and 'aftdelhi.nic.in'.'

Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply

The last date to apply for the Administrative and Judicial Member positions is May 2, 2022. The application has to be submitted offline.

Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Vacancies are open for the posts of Administrative and Judicial Members:

Administrative Member - 12 Posts

Judicial Member - 12 Posts

Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

For Administrative job: A candidate is eligible if he/she has held or has been holding the rank of Major General or above for a total period of three years in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or the Air Force, or has served for not less than one year as Judge Advocate General in the Army or the Navy or the Air Force, and is not below the rank of Major General, Commodore and Air Commodore respectively; or is a person of ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge of, and professional experience of not less than thirty years in, economics.

For Judicial Member: A candidate is eligible unless he/she is/has been, a Judge of a High Court; or has, for ten years, been an advocate with substantial experience in litigation in service matters in Central Administrative Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court.

Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be younger than 50 years of age.

