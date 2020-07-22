Defence Ministry signs Rs 557 crore contract with BEML for 1512 mine ploughs for T-90 tanks

In an apparent effort to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government, the Acquisition Wing of Union Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore.

The contract, signed after the approval of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract.

These mine ploughs manufactured by BEML will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to T-90 tanks while negotiating mine field. The mine ploughs will also enhance the mobility of tank fleet and it would ultimately extend the reach of Armoured Formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality.

With the induction of these 1,512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, the combat capability of the Indian Army will be further enhanced.

It is to be noted that the Russian-origin T-90 main battle tanks were recently deployed by Indian Army in the Galwan Valley sector of Ladakh amid the border dispute with China.

BEML is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking with headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining. BEML has manufacturing plants in Kolar Gold Fields, Bengaluru, Mysore and Palakkad.