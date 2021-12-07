Defence tri-service exercise conducted in high reaches of Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Chinar Corps conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir valley. This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army. The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment.

The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces.

The helicopter dropped task force operated in the snow-clad region at heights over 9000 feet. The heliborne task force included troops from Infantry, The Special Forces and the MARCOS from Indian Navy. The heli-drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apaches attack helicopters.

The exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey who was also present at the occasion appreciated the troops for their intact capabilities.

Pandey said, “It’s been a long time that my birds were not in air so it was important to ensure that our capabilities are alright. Today we took out our time to ensure and validate our capabilities. It’s great as all three services participated in it.”

