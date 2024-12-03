Dehradun-Like Horrific Accident In Kerala’s Alappuzha; Five MBBS Students Killed In Car-Bus Crash

In tragic accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Monday night, five young MBBS students lost their lives in a devastating collision between their car and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. According to the police, the accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode. The medical students were reported to be on their way to Kochi.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources said. The deceased, all first-year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were from a government medical college.

Seven people were inside the car, of whom five died, according to police. Three medical students were killed instantly, while two others succumbed to injuries en route to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The remaining two students are hospitalized, with one reportedly in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand and Shreedeep.

The accident occurred when a speeding Tavera car skidded and collided with a KSRTC bus traveling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam. Eyewitnesses reported that the impact tore the car apart, throwing the medical students out.

Alappuzha Municipal Vice-Chairman P. S. M. Hussain said the car was overtaking another vehicle when it braked, skidded, and hit the oncoming bus. "We are waiting for the CCTV visuals as the accident took place at a spot with CCTV," Hussain added. The bus driver stated the car was speeding, and despite his efforts, the collision was unavoidable. The Tavera car was completely wrecked.

