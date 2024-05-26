Delhi: 3 Killed After Fire Breaks Out At 4-Storey Residential Building In Krishna Nagar - Watch

Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential building in Azad Nagar West in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Saturday late at night leaving 3 dead and several injured. On information, firefighters were rushed to the spot, rescued 13 people and shifted them to a hospital.

"Delhi Fire Service control room received a call at 2:35 am that here a fire broke out inside the house. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot from our nearest stations and our officials began firefighting and rescue operations as well," said fire officer Rajendra Atwal.

"There is only one exit here and that is the biggest problem in these buildings...people couldn't get out due to the heat and smoke...We have rescued 13 people...and shifted them to a hospital," he added.

Earlier in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in the national capital on Saturday night, said police. On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. As per a Fire Officer, the fire was extinguished completely, 11 newborns were rescued and taken to another hospital.

Fire Officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later".