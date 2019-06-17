Delhi: 3 policemen suspended for thrashing auto drivers as their vehicles collided

New Delhi: Three cops were suspended for allegedly thrashing two men after their auto bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar area of New Delhi on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijyanta Arya suspended Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra and constable Pushpendra in connection with the case. It is alleged that the policemen dragged the driver and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed them for "no reason".

However, the police have blamed the auto driver for the incident saying that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle."The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," a police communique said.

It said, "Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg."The police said that matter was being personally enquired into by Additional DCP and prompt action will be taken.

A protest was organised after the alleged incident in Mukherjee Nagar and GT Ring Road was blocked in the driver`s support. Former Delhi Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Manjit Singh GK compared the police action with the 1984 Sikh riots and demanded strict action against the errant cops.

He said, "Policemen stopped the auto driver and pointed a pistol at him, he was later dragged out of the vehicle and brutally thrashed." "The accused policemen should be dismissed and the case should be registered against them. We will continue our protest till our demands are not fulfilled," he said.

