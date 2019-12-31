हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: 34 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express is running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour.

Delhi: 34 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region
File photo

New Delhi: As many as 34 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.The delay in train varies from 15 hours to one hour. 

Long-distance trains such as Bhubaneshwar- Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) was delayed by 15 hours on Tuesday morning whereas Puri- Anand Vihar Neelanchal (12875) is running late by 13 hours. 

Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express is running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour. Meanwhile, flight operations are normal at the Delhi Airport.

On Monday, dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country. Delhi-NCR witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations were affected too on Monday. 

The Delhi Airport authority had urged the passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Tags:
Delhitrains delayFogLow visibilityNorthern RailwaysLucknow
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh government seeks ban on PFI for violent anti-CAA protests

Must Watch

PT47M26S

DNA: 'Personal interest' over 'country interest' of Indian citizens