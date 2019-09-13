close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
River Yamuna

Delhi: 4 persons drown in River Yamuna while taking bath

Four persons drowned while taking a bath in River Yamuna at Bakhtapur in the national capital's Alipur region on Thursday.  

Delhi: 4 persons drown in River Yamuna while taking bath

NEW DELHI: Four persons drowned while taking a bath in River Yamuna at Bakhtapur in the national capital's Alipur region on Thursday.  

Live TV

The deceased – two women and two men – had stepped out with a group of about 20 persons from Paschim Vihar to take a dip in Yamuna river following Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. 

A search operation was initiated in the area immediately. 

However, due to a rise in water level in the Yamuna and low light, the search operation was stopped at night.

On September 10, six children - four girls and two boys - drowned in a pond near a village in Karnataka`s Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) town on Tuesday while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh.

Tags:
River YamunaDrown
Next
Story

'Government making special strategy for PoK', says former Army chief VK Singh

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Indian Army always ready for action in PoK: Bipin Rawat