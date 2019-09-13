Delhi: 4 persons drown in River Yamuna while taking bath

NEW DELHI: Four persons drowned while taking a bath in River Yamuna at Bakhtapur in the national capital's Alipur region on Thursday.

The deceased – two women and two men – had stepped out with a group of about 20 persons from Paschim Vihar to take a dip in Yamuna river following Ganesh Visarjan ceremony.

A search operation was initiated in the area immediately.

However, due to a rise in water level in the Yamuna and low light, the search operation was stopped at night.

On September 10, six children - four girls and two boys - drowned in a pond near a village in Karnataka`s Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) town on Tuesday while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh.