DELHI ROAD ACCIDENT

Delhi: 5 College Students Injured After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail Near Rajghat - Watch

The Hyundai Venue car, carrying five occupants, including four Delhi University students, was returning from a birthday party at a Gurugram pub.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: 5 College Students Injured After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail Near Rajghat - Watch Image: X

Five college students sustained injuries when their speeding SUV collided with a guardrail, which pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, according to police. The Hyundai Venue carried five occupants, four of whom were students from Delhi University returning from a birthday party at a pub in neighboring Gurugram. They have since been hospitalized, police confirmed.

Initial investigations suggest that the car was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, leading to the crash. The incident occurred on the road between Shanti Van and Geeta Colony.

Nineteen-year-old Ashwani Mishra, a first-year student at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College, had rented the car for his birthday celebration. Alongside him were Ashwani Pandey, 19, and Keshav, 20, both from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, as well as Krishna, 18, from Saket and Ujjawal, 19, a resident of Chhatarpur in south Delhi. The group had visited 'Zee Town,' a pub in Gurugram on Wednesday night.

On their return, police reported that Mishra was driving the vehicle. "While crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra got distracted while changing the song playing on his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with the railing," the police added.

According to police, Mishra, Pandey, Keshav, and Krishna are students at Delhi University, while Ujjwal attends a private college. All five were admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, with police noting that the conditions of Mishra and Pandey are critical.

