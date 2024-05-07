New Delhi: The Hooliganism incident took place on Tuesday after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's son beat up and physically assaulted the staff members of a petrol pump in Noida Sector-95.

ADCP Manish Mishra informed that the case has been registered against the AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son for threatening the employees at the petrol pump.

"We received information that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son thrashed the employees at the petrol pump...the case has been registered and action will be taken..," ADCP Manish Mishra said.

The physical aggregation stepped out after MLA's son tried to break the line to fill the fuel, but the staff member of the petrol pump refused to do so.

Recently, the Supreme Court has given a verdict on Amanatullah Khan's plea challenging the opening of the history sheet against him by Delhi Police declaring him as a 'bad character'. SC said that the history sheet is only an internal police document and it shall not be brought into the public domain.