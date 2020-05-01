हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, brother test COVID positive

The MLA went for a coronavirus test on April 29 and his result came out today. 

Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, brother test COVID positive

New Delhi: Vishesh Ravi, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Karol Bagh constituency here, was tested COVID positive on Friday along with his brother.

The MLA went for a coronavirus test on April 29 and his result came out today. 

The MLA, an asymptomatic case, said he went for the test as a precaution. The source of his infection has not been traced so far.

On getting the infection, he said being an MLA, he needs to move around the constituency and meet a lot of people. The contacts of the MLA, serving a third term in office, are being traced. This is the first case in Delhi when an MLA has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tags:
DelhiAAPVishesh RaviKarol BaghCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Railways to charge states for ferrying migrant workers during lockdown
Corona Meter
  • 35365Confirmed
  • 9065Discharged
  • 1152Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Home Ministry’s big announcement on Lockdown 2.0, approves transportation of migrants via rail