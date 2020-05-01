Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, brother test COVID positive

New Delhi: Vishesh Ravi, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Karol Bagh constituency here, was tested COVID positive on Friday along with his brother.

The MLA went for a coronavirus test on April 29 and his result came out today.

The MLA, an asymptomatic case, said he went for the test as a precaution. The source of his infection has not been traced so far.

On getting the infection, he said being an MLA, he needs to move around the constituency and meet a lot of people. The contacts of the MLA, serving a third term in office, are being traced. This is the first case in Delhi when an MLA has tested positive for COVID-19.