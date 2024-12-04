Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality In Capital Remains 'Poor' For 3rd Consecutive Day — Check AQI

Delhi Air Quality: As Delhi continues to reel under bad air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Wednesday for the third day in a row.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was measured as '211' at 8 am. In the drone visuals, a thin layer of smog was seen. It engulfed the areas of Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh, and AIIMS. In the visuals, locals were seen jogging at the India Gate in large numbers after the pollution levels showed a slight improvement, as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Air quality in Anand Vihar area of Delhi remains at 250, in 'Poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Visuals from the area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9BhGNh9Ua3 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Anmol, a local, expressed his happiness on the decrease in the pollution and said that he was able to resume his daily activities. "The pollution levels have decreased significantly. We are able to resume our daily activities now. This is a positive sign," Anmol told ANI. Another local said that the visibility had become better in the national capital after the pollution had reduced.

"The visibility has become slightly better now. You can see the India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhavan properly now," said the local resident taking a stroll at the India Gate. AQI in some areas of the national capital was recorded as moderate. 161 at ITO, 190 at Alipur, 181 at Chandni Chowk, and 197 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 a.m.

However, the AQI in some areas still stood in the 'poor' category. Ashok Vihar's AQI was recorded as 222, 218 at Lodhi Road, and 216 at Patparganj. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in the national capital. The apex court had also stated that it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing.

The apex court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV.

(With ANI Inputs)