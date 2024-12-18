Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Reaches ‘Severe-Plus’ In Several Areas Amid GRAP-4 Restrictions
Delhi experienced another day of hazardous air on Wednesday as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) soared beyond 440, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. According to reports, several monitoring stations recorded even more alarming levels in the ‘severe-plus’ category At 7 a.m. despite the implementation of Stage 4 anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Data from the Sameer app, which provides real-time AQI updates, revealed that out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi, 21 recorded air quality in the ‘severe-plus’ category on Wednesday morning.
Some of the most affected areas included:
- Anand Vihar: AQI at 481
- Nehru Nagar: AQI at 480
- Alipur: AQI at 471
- CRRI Mathura Road: AQI at 468
- Jahangirpuri: AQI at 468
- Rohini: AQI at 466
This is first instance since mid-November when Delhi’s air quality has entered the severe-plus category.
GRAP Stage 4 Measures
The rapidly declining air quality prompted authorities to reintroduce Stage 4 restrictions under GRAP on Monday night. These measures include:
- A ban on all construction and demolition activities.
- Prohibition of truck entry into the city, except for those carrying essential goods.
Causes Behind the Air Quality Deterioration
Experts attribute the sudden spike in pollution levels to a sharp decline in wind speeds. Slower winds trap local pollutants in the atmosphere, leading to higher pollutant concentrations near the ground.
Despite the restrictions, the situation highlights the urgent need for more effective and sustainable strategies to combat air pollution in Delhi.
