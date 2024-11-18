Advertisement
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level, GRAP-IV Implemented, Primary Schools Closed

At 6 am on Monday, the air quality index registered 481, a level classified as 'severe plus'.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level, GRAP-IV Implemented, Primary Schools Closed Picture Credit: ANI

As Delhi's air quality has sharply worsened, reaching the hazardous 'severe plus' category, the government has introduced stricter anti-pollution measures. At 6 am on Monday, the air quality index registered 481, a level classified as 'severe plus'.

On Sunday evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 457, triggering the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) starting November 18 at 8 am. The decision was made in response to the escalating pollution levels, which have now reached critical levels, endangering public health.

 Key Restrictions Under GRAP-IV

To address the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has rolled out a series of emergency measures to curb pollution and protect citizens. These restrictions will apply across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) and are expected to remain in place until air quality improves. The main actions include:

1. Truck Entry Ban: Non-essential trucks will be prohibited from entering Delhi, except for those transporting essential goods, or vehicles powered by LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel engines.

2. Restrictions on Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, unless they are electric, CNG, or BS-VI compliant, will also be restricted from entering the city. However, exemptions will be made for vehicles providing essential services.

3. School Closures and Online Classes: Primary schools in Delhi will remain closed, while classes for students in grades 6-9 and 11 will transition to online learning. In-person classes will continue for students in grades 10 and 12.

4. Office Work Restrictions: Government, municipal, and private offices will operate at 50% capacity, with the remaining employees working from home. The central government is expected to issue further guidelines for its workforce in response to the situation.

 Rising Pollution Levels in Delhi

Delhi has been experiencing dangerously high pollution levels for the past week. On Monday morning, the AQI in several parts of the city crossed the 500 mark, a level deemed "severe."

The city has been grappling with heavy smog, a toxic mix of smoke and fog that traps pollutants, including emissions from stubble burning, in the atmosphere. These dangerous conditions are compounded by unfavorable weather, with low winds and cooling temperatures exacerbating the pollution problem.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that smog conditions, along with low wind speeds and high humidity, will persist until Saturday, contributing further to the pollution crisis.

